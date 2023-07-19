BELMONT — Ardent Solutions and the Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center will host a free training Aug. 18 on mental health first aid for older adults. The training will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crossroads Center, 6087 Route 19N.
Older adults have high rates of late-onset mental health challenges, like anxiety and depression, and low rates of identification and treatment, Ardent officials said. Whether you need to assist today or years from now, this certification gives you the confidence you need to have the conversations that will allow older adults to live as comfortably as possible.
The Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults training is designed to increase the understanding of the mental health issues affecting the older adult population and to equip participants with the tools to provide stronger support to these individuals and families. The Older Adult Mental Health First Aid course is appropriate for anyone 18 years and older who regularly interacts with older adults, provides care to an older adult, works with older adults, or wants to support older adults in their community.
This certification training will give you the confidence you need to have the conversations that will allow older adults to live as comfortably as possible.
After the training, participants will be able to recognize common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges; Recognize common signs and symptoms of substance use challenges; understand how to interact with a person in a crisis; know how to connect a person with help, and use self-care tools and techniques.
Pre-registration is required by Aug. 16 by calling Jose at (585) 610-9765. To learn about all the programs Ardent Solutions has to offer, please visit www.ArdentNetwork.org.