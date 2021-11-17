CASTILE — New York State Park Police will conduct a snowmobile safety certification course for youth Dec. 4 at the Humphrey Nature Center in Letchworth State Park.
The course is 8 a.m. to 4 pm. and targeted for young people ages 10 to 18. Students should bring a bag lunch for the the day.
New York state law requires that all youth 10 to 18 must have a snowmobile safety certificate to operate a snowmobile alone anywhere other than on family-owned or leased land. Youth who complete the training and pass the exam will receive their certification.
Preregistration is required; call (585) 658-4692. Space will be limited so call early.