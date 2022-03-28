WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital officials and staff express thanks this week to the physicians on the medical staff on Doctor's Day, set for Thursday.
Officials said 46 physicians are on staff, from general practice to specialists.
“The dedicated medical staff at Jones Memorial are at the heart of what we do for this community,” said Jones CEO Jim Helms. “We are so thankful for the care and caring that they provide every day.”
The physicians on the medical staff are: Edwin Acosta, MD; Zaheer Alam, MD; Jackie Anderson, DO; Paul Axtell, MD; Kurt Benham, MD; Aishwarya Bhardwaj, MD; Gerard Buffo, MC; Andrew Call, MD; Vektra Casler, MD; Nishant Chaudhary, MD; David Chung, MD; William Coch, MD; Steven Collins, MD; Heide Crandall, MD; Orlando Cruz, MD; Christopher Depner, MD; Steven Doyle, MD; Frank Edwards, MD; Jay Ellie, MD; Keith Gembusia, DO; Robert Gilfert, DPM; Kipling Goh, MD; Anna Haring, MD; Zahi Kassas, MD; Lu-Ann Kaye, MD; Asfandyar Khan, MBBS; Neil Kline, DO; Heather Lanphere, MD; Tareen Loqman, DO; Bulent Mamikoglu, MD; Kevin McCormick, MD; Du Nguyen, MD; Niharika Pasumarty, MD; David Pelkowski, MD; Pasquale Picco, MD; Steven Pinto, MD; Wade Porterfield, MD; David Rayne, MD; William Roberts, MD PhD; Andres Rubert, MD; Nishit Shah, MD; Neeta Soni, MD; Alex Strassburg, MD; Thomas F. Taylor, MD; Joshua Trenkamp, MD; and Saddam Yasin, MBBS.