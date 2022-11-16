HOUGHTON — Houghton University has doubled down on its commitment to college access and affordability to make a Christ-centered university education even more affordable for families with the Founder’s Promise Scholarship.
This scholarship will elevate a Pell-eligible student’s financial aid award, before loans, to equal the cost of tuition.
“For those families wondering if they can afford to pursue a high-quality, Christ-centered education at a nationally ranked university, the answer to that question is yes,” said Wayne D. Lewis Jr., president of Houghton.
Similar to the New York Excelsior Scholarship, which covers the balance of tuition for public colleges in New York, Houghton’s Founder’s Promise Scholarship opens the door for more students to gain access to a university education by covering the balance of tuition after federal and state grants and other awards have been applied. The Founder’s Promise Scholarship is available to both in-state and out-of-state students.
In addition, students will not be limited in where they can live and work after graduation but may pursue their calling and career anywhere around the world.
“This new scholarship is one of which our founder, Willard J. Houghton, would be proud,” Lewis said. “Long before college access and affordability were policy goals or part of the broader social conversation, our founder recognized the impact a high-quality education could have in shaping a person’s life — not only for developing their own gifts and enhancing the career options available to them but empowering them to change the trajectory of their families for generations to come and the society around them."
Lewis added that Houghton saw it as "part of the work of God’s Kingdom — to seek out and steward the treasure of these young minds who would not otherwise receive a high-quality education."
Fall 2023 incoming, full-time residential students who are Pell-eligible based on their Free Application for Student Financial Aid (FAFSA) and who live in university-owned housing or are a university-approved commuter will receive the Founder's Promise Scholarship. The scholarship is renewable as long as a student remains Pell-eligible.
“For me personally,” Lewis said, “expanding student access to high-quality education has been central to my work and career in education, including my time in K-12 schools, in higher education, in government and now as Houghton’s president."
Eligible students who complete their application to Houghton, are accepted for admission and submit their FAFSA will be notified in their financial aid offer. Houghton will begin mailing these offers to students later this month.
Those interested in learning more about the Founder’s Promise Scholarship should visit www.houghton.edu/FoundersPromise.