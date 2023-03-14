HOUGHTON — Houghton University and Kingdom Bound Ministries have announced a partnership on an increased level for the Kingdom Bound 2023 summer music festival, held at Six Flags Darien Lake each year.
“Houghton is delighted to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Kingdom Bound music festival,” Houghton President Wayne Lewis Jr. said. “Kingdom Bound Ministries’ mission to present the Gospel through a variety of art forms resonates with our 140-year mission at Houghton of equipping scholar servants to be champions for Christ, equipped to go into the world and fulfill the Great Commission through careers in ministry, business, the sciences and the arts."
This year’s festival is July 24-26 and will feature nearly 50 leading Christian artists and speakers from across the United States and Canada. The 2023 festival lineup includes Matthew West, The Newsboys, We The Kingdom, Skillet, Anne Wilson, and Cain, with many more to be announced. Visit www.KingdomBound.org for more information.
“Kingdom Bound is blessed to welcome Houghton University as our presenting sponsor for this summer’s festival,” said Kingdom Bound president Donna Russo. “We are grateful for this new level of partnership that will support Kingdom Bound in fulfilling its mission to present the Gospel through the Arts and to see many come to Christ.
"Houghton University and Kingdom Bound have worked together for over two decades and we look forward to continued growth for both of our organizations through this newly expanded partnership.”
Houghton has been a longstanding partner of Kingdom Bound Ministries, serving as the main stage sponsor for many years. This year marks the first time that Houghton and Kingdom Bound have formed a greater partnership to bring the Kingdom Bound festival and other concerts throughout the year to Western New York, beginning with the For King + Country concert in Rochester on April 20.