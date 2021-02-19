OLEAN — Olean General Hospital’s Health System Physician, PC received Patient Centered Medical Home recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its patient centered, quality and coordinated care.
The HSP practices, which were first recognized in 2017, and earned recognition once again, were Cuba Family Healthcare and Omega Family Medicine.
The patient-centered medical home is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care and builds better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams. Practices that earn recognition have made a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care. PCMHs improve quality and the patient experience, and increase staff satisfaction while reducing health care costs.
“PCMH recognition is an important accomplishment and underscores our commitment to providing the very best care to our patients,” said Jeff Zewe, RN, president and chief executive officer, Upper Allegheny Health System, Bradford Regional Medical Center, OGH. “I commend the physicians, advanced level providers and the entire staff for their exceptional work in providing safe, quality patient care.”
“I congratulate HSP staff for achieving this recognition again and continuing to put their emphasis on quality and patient safety,” said Jill Owens, MD, director, physician network, UAHS.