ALFRED — Alfred State College announced that Donna Green is joining the college’s Office of Institutional Advancement as the associate vice president.
Vice President of Institutional Advancement Danielle White said, “I am looking forward to Donna joining our team. Her grants experience and knowledge will complement our team and together we will take our fundraising to the next level to make Alfred State the very best!”
Green has earned a master’s degree in public administration, a bachelor’s degree in management and an associate degree in business administration from Gannon University (Erie, Pa.).
Most recently, Green has served as the chief grants officer and director of sponsored programs & research at her alma mater. In that position she developed the infrastructure and built the capacity necessary to secure external funding to support institutional priorities through grants and contracts. She brings 20 years of experience at Gannon to her new position.
In her role as associate vice president, Green is responsible for securing and managing all grants and contracts for Alfred State and the Alfred State College Development Fund to make transformative changes at the college. She will also work with the vice president and the president to focus on college priorities to secure funding in preparation of the next comprehensive campaign.
Green has already started her duties with the college.