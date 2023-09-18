ANGELICA — Come join the fun on the Genesee River this weekend.
The Genesee River Wilds, a nonprofit focusing on river conservation, recreation and business, will host a fall river float on Saturday from Transit Bridge in Angelica to Caneadea.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Transit Bridge Access Site. Participants may register and leave kayaks at the site before dropping off their vehicle at the Caneadea Access Site, about nine miles away. Rides from Caneadea back to the launch site in Angelica will be provided. The mandatory skippers meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Angelica launch site, with launch immediately after. The float should take around four hours, depending on water levels. The annual summer float was canceled due to low water levels in the river.
Expect conditions for beginner to intermediate ability levels. The float will go off rain or shine barring extreme inclement weather or unsuitable water levels.
Participants are encouraged to bring a canoe or kayak, a life vest, some food and drink, appropriate footwear, sunscreen, hat, and waterproof bags. The event is a Carry in/Carry out event. A registration form and waiver are required for each person. A $20 donation will provide shuttle service and route guidance while supporting Genesee River Wilds. Official GRW T-Shirts and other items will be available for purchase before the float.
RSVP via Facebook, email at geneseeriverwilds@gmail.com, or by phone at (585) 268-7153 by Friday with the number of boats and participants. A link to online registration is available on the group’s facebook page.