OLEAN — If you didn’t cover your garden plants and vegetation last night, they’ll likely be OK, according to Jim Mitchell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The first frost advisory of the year for our region was issued for early this morning by the National Weather Service, which lasts through 9 a.m. today and is about a week earlier than usual.
“I wouldn’t think you’ll get a killing frost down there,” Mitchell said. “It will get down to 36 or 37 (degrees) and to freeze it would have to be 32.”
Temperatures will stay in the 60s this week although Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
“It will be a little warmer ahead of that cold front” that is coming in on Thursday,” which will bring rain, Mitchell said. “Behind that front on Friday, Saturday night, the frost potential is back.”
Those upcoming frosts are what gives the Western New York trees the riotous reds, oranges and yellows of the trees in the region, a sight that locals drive miles to view.
This week, the first 2020 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report was released from New York state with a new report online at iloveny.com every Wednesday throughout the season. While there has been no change reported in our region, driving around a few leaves are visible in the trees here and there.
According to the report, “the first signs of spectacular fall colors appearing in the Adirondacks, Catskills, Central New York, Capital-Saratoga, Thousand Islands-Seaway, and Hudson Valley regions.”