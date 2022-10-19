CUBA -- The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia” at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cuba Library, 39 E. Main St.
Participants will learn about Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia, which cause problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Facilitators will discuss causes and risk factors, how Alzheimer’s affects the brain, how to get a thorough diagnosis, the stages of the disease, treatments that can help and the free local resources available through the Alzheimer's Association.