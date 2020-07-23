WELLSVILLE — Four Allegany County residents face additional charges in relation to the murder of Nicholas A. Burdge in March.
The New York State Police announced Thursday that Dylan L. Coomer, 26, and Howard M. Burroughs, 41, both of Wellsville, and Brandon J. Poehmel and a 16-year-old male, both of Belmont, were each charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony; second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault and second-degree kidnapping, all class B felonies.
The murder was reported March 22 when police received a report of a body wrapped in a sheet and garbage bags on the bank of the Genesee River along Jack Bridge Road.
Through fingerprints and tattoos, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Burdge, 23, of Wellsville, who had reportedly been beaten to death.
State police said the cause of Burdge’s death “was from multiple injuries that encompass blunt force and sharp force trauma after the suspects allegedly tied Burdge to a chair and beat him repeatedly at a residence in the village of Wellsville.”
Further investigation by the BCI, including interviews and interviews with family and friends of Burdge, led to the identity of the suspects, state police said in a press statement in March.
At the time of their initial arrest on March 23, Coomer, Burroughs, Poehmel and the youth were each charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony, and first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony.
All four were reported held.
In addition to the four whose charges were amended this week, Lawrence C. Haxton III, 34, and Kristopher Delill, 38, both of Wellsville, were also charged in March with second-degree murder.
Additionally, Richelle L. Kyser, 28, of Wellsville, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from the case.