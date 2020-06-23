OLEAN — Four area graduating students recently received the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Tierney Hemphill and Shilpa Thandla of Allegany-Limestone Central School, Shayla Wilhelm of Portville Central School and Averi Saulter of Cuba-Rushford Central School, each received the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship.
The $10,000 scholarship is given in four annual increments of $2,500. The John J. Murphy Family Scholarship was established through a grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas and continued through donations from the late John J. “Jack” Murphy, former CEO and Chairman of Dresser Industries.
The annual scholarship is given with preference for a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing, engineering or business. First preference is for students from the greater Olean area schools. Preference is also given to students whose family members are or have been employed by Dresser-Rand.
The scholarship is available to area students from Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties in New York state, and McKean and Potter Counties in Pennsylvania.
Hemphill will attend John Carroll University to study philosophy, law and politics. Thandla plans to study neuroscience at Case Western Reserve University.
Wilhelm will attend the Florida Institute of Technology to study aerospace engineering. Saulter will study biomedical sciences at the University at Buffalo.
Over the years, the fund has made possible over $500,000 in scholarships for area students.
Donations can be made to the John J. Murpy Family Scholarship at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.