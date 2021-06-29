FILLMORE — Recent graduates from Fillmore Central School received the following awards and scholarships during commencement.
- Bausch and Lomb Science Award – Kieran Kelley
- Dee Victor Thomas Post Auxiliary #1155 Service Award – Harley Miller
- United Methodist Women’s Scholarship – Ryan Ballard
- Hannah Findlay Memorial Award: Classroom Recognition – Anna Bliss; Public Speaking – Harley Miller; Drama – Kieran Kelley & Lydia Schilke
- Allegany County School Music Association Award: Choir – Zach Herring & Ryan Ballard; Band – Anna Bliss; National School Choral Award – Raylynn Ryan; John Philip Sousa Band Award – Zach Herring
- Husted Mathematics Award – Kieran Kelley
- Dee Victor Thomas American Legion Post – Ryan Ballard & Isaiah Voss
- Ann Marie Colombo Scholarship – Harley Miller
- Findlay Family Foundation Scholarship – Shelby Beardsley
- Allegany County Pomona Grange Perseverance Award – Shiloh Ellwood
- Allegany County National Honor Society Scholarships – Kieran Kelley, Harley Miller & Anna Bliss
- Gledhill Family Awards – Dylan Valentine & Raylynn Ryan
- New York State Scholarships for Academic Excellence – Kieran Kelley, Aaron Buck & Ryan Ballard
- Farnsworth Education Scholarship – Hannah Wilcox
- Allegany County Foundation – Shelby Beardsley, Cole Armison, Ryan Ballard, Aaron Buck, Kieran Kelley, Mason Cool, Owen Potter, Dylan Valentine, and Jacob Austin
- Ryan Campbell Scholarship – Raylynn Ryan
- Aaron Drew Washburn Scholarship – Alexia Allen
- The Ted Hopkins Memorial Scholarships: Community Service –Shelby Beardsley; Integrity – Mason Cool
- Julie Tavernier – Disanto Music Appreciation Scholarship – Zach Herring
- American Red Cross Scholarship – Aaron Buck
- Fillmore Faculty Association Scholarship – Anna Bliss
- Jasmine Uveino Memorial Award – Alexia Allen
- Big 30 Academic Scholarship – Kieran Kelley
- FCS Excellence in Art Award – Lydia Schilke
- Alfred University Scholar Award – Shelby Beardsley
- SUNY Geneseo Trustees and Honor Scholarships – Kieran Kelley
- Alfred University Presidential Scholarship – Colby Wolfer
- Sandy Cochran Memorial Scholarship – Ryan Ballard
- Allegany County Deputy Sheriff’s Scholarship – Owen Potter
- John Patterson Memorial Scholarship – Cole Armison
- Allegany County Counselor’s Scholarship – Mason Cool
- Fillmore Music Boosters Scholarships: Vocal – Kieran Kelley; Instrumental – Zach Herring; Music Involvement – Anna Bliss
- Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award – Harley Miller