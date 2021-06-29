FILLMORE — Recent graduates from Fillmore Central School received the following awards and scholarships during commencement.

  • Bausch and Lomb Science Award – Kieran Kelley
  • Dee Victor Thomas Post Auxiliary #1155 Service Award – Harley Miller
  • United Methodist Women’s Scholarship – Ryan Ballard
  • Hannah Findlay Memorial Award: Classroom Recognition – Anna Bliss; Public Speaking – Harley Miller; Drama – Kieran Kelley & Lydia Schilke
  • Allegany County School Music Association Award: Choir – Zach Herring & Ryan Ballard; Band – Anna Bliss; National School Choral Award – Raylynn Ryan; John Philip Sousa Band Award – Zach Herring
  • Husted Mathematics Award – Kieran Kelley
  • Dee Victor Thomas American Legion Post – Ryan Ballard & Isaiah Voss
  • Ann Marie Colombo Scholarship – Harley Miller
  • Findlay Family Foundation Scholarship – Shelby Beardsley
  • Allegany County Pomona Grange Perseverance Award – Shiloh Ellwood
  • Allegany County National Honor Society Scholarships – Kieran Kelley, Harley Miller & Anna Bliss
  • Gledhill Family Awards – Dylan Valentine & Raylynn Ryan
  • New York State Scholarships for Academic Excellence – Kieran Kelley, Aaron Buck & Ryan Ballard
  • Farnsworth Education Scholarship – Hannah Wilcox
  • Allegany County Foundation – Shelby Beardsley, Cole Armison, Ryan Ballard, Aaron Buck, Kieran Kelley, Mason Cool, Owen Potter, Dylan Valentine, and Jacob Austin
  • Ryan Campbell Scholarship – Raylynn Ryan
  • Aaron Drew Washburn Scholarship – Alexia Allen
  • The Ted Hopkins Memorial Scholarships: Community Service –Shelby Beardsley; Integrity – Mason Cool
  • Julie Tavernier – Disanto Music Appreciation Scholarship – Zach Herring
  • American Red Cross Scholarship – Aaron Buck
  • Fillmore Faculty Association Scholarship – Anna Bliss
  • Jasmine Uveino Memorial Award – Alexia Allen
  • Big 30 Academic Scholarship – Kieran Kelley
  • FCS Excellence in Art Award – Lydia Schilke
  • Alfred University Scholar Award – Shelby Beardsley
  • SUNY Geneseo Trustees and Honor Scholarships – Kieran Kelley
  • Alfred University Presidential Scholarship – Colby Wolfer
  • Sandy Cochran Memorial Scholarship – Ryan Ballard
  • Allegany County Deputy Sheriff’s Scholarship – Owen Potter
  • John Patterson Memorial Scholarship – Cole Armison
  • Allegany County Counselor’s Scholarship – Mason Cool
  • Fillmore Music Boosters Scholarships: Vocal – Kieran Kelley; Instrumental – Zach Herring; Music Involvement – Anna Bliss
  • Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award – Harley Miller

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...