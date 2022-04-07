Fillmore announces 2022 valedictorian, salutatorian

FILLMORE — Fillmore Central School has announced Carter Sisson as valedictorian of the Class of 2022 while William Roeske has been named salutatorian.
Carter is the son of Laura and Karl Sisson. He leads his class with a 98.88 unweighted average. Carter has taken advantage of the numerous college classes offered at Fillmore and will graduate with over 30 college credits. Carter is a member of our National Honor Society.
In high school, Carter has also excelled in sports, achieving a Class D1 Section V Championship in soccer in his senior year. Carter participated in Varsity soccer for three years, earning title of Team Captain and two-time Allegany County All-Star. Carter participated in Varsity basketball for three years, earning title of Team Captain and Allegany County MVP. Carter recently participated in the Ronald McDonald House All Star game. Carter had participated in Varsity tennis for four years, earning title of County MVP and County All-Star.
Carter was selected as the Bausch and Lomb Science Award winner and Standard Bearer. He has participated in Senior High Band for two years and has been Secretary of Awards Committee for one year. Outside of school, Carter is an avid disc golfer and enjoys playing the sport with his brother. In the community, Carter has completed community service through his church and local youth group including Love Buffalo and Thirty Hour Famine.
Carter has been accepted to several colleges and is still deciding where he will attend next year. He has been accepted to Liberty University, Houghton College and Roberts Wesleyan College. Carter is planning to major in physical education.
The salutatorian, William Roeske, is the son of Faith and Peter Roeske. He earned the salutatorian honor with a 96.94 unweighted average. William will graduate with over 30 college credits and is a member of the National Honor Society.
In high school, William was well engaged in sports. He participated in varsity basketball for two years, earning the title of captain and is a two-time county all-star. William participated on the trap team for three years. He also has participated on the golf team for one year.
William was selected by the American Legion as a Boys State participant in 2021 and has been Treasurer of the Awards Committee. William has participated in eight years of band and seven years of choir. He has held a position as Vice President of Band Club. In the community, William invested many years in the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He participated in Scouts for six years, with roles as Junior Assistant Scout Master and Senior Patrol Leader. Outside of school, William enjoys hunting, wildlife photography, birding and craftsmanship building projects, such as corn hole boards and blue bird houses. He has also built a Purple Martin house and documented the first sighting of a purple martin in New York this spring on the Bird Scout Study website.
William has been accepted to several colleges and is still deciding where he will attend next year. He has been accepted to Rochester Institute of Technology, Clarkson University, Geneva College, Liberty, Houghton and Cedarville University. William is planning to major in civil engineering.