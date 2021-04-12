BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program will present a program on raising chickens for food.
Whether for a family’s consumption or a new farming enterprise, CCE will offer the second of three introductory poultry webinars, discussing breeds, housing and care for meat birds.
The program will be noon to 1 p.m. and repeated 7 to 8 p.m. April 28. Class presenter Lynn Bliven is a CCE Allegany County livestock educator and has many years of poultry raising and processing experience.
There is no fee, but preregistration is required for the presentations. To join for the sessions, go to CCE Allegany County's website and look under Events.