ALFRED — Further your education and earn college credit this winter by taking an online course at Alfred State College.
Courses are wide-ranging and cover a variety of topics, from business law, to nutrition, to college algebra, to intro to literature and many more. A complete list of courses is available at www.AlfredState.edu/winter. Winter Session courses will run from Dec. 21 through Jan. 12.
Alfred State Provost Dr. Kristin Poppo said, “Taking an online course through Alfred State College’s Winter Session is a great opportunity for students to close a gap they may be facing in regards to fulfilling necessary degree requirements. It’s also a great way for members of the community to further their education and improve their employment prospects.”
Registration for Winter Session begins Nov. 16 and must be paid and processed by 4 p.m. Dec. 21 in order to gain a seat in the course. Alfred State students can register through BannerWeb, while non-matriculated students may register and pay for credit courses using the Continuing Education Registration form on BannerWeb.
For more information, visit www.AlfredState.edu/winter, or contact the Center for Community Education and Training at (607) 587-4015 or at ccet@alfredstate.edu.