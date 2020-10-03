ALFRED — Alfred State College Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Gregory Sammons recently received Cornell University’s Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion.
Sammons earned the certificate following the completion of a two-month, four-course program that included course work on Improving Engagement, Counteracting Unconscious Bias, Diversity and Inclusion at Work, and Fostering an Inclusive Climate.
He cited his role in senior administration and actively learning how to best support under-represented members of the community as a major reason for pursuing this education.
“I pursued this course work for many reasons, perhaps most importantly being that I accept my responsibility of positively influencing the level of inclusion we strive for at Alfred State,” Sammons said. “I want to remain active in learning how to support our community, both the professionals working in the Division of Student Affairs and the students who deserve to feel a sense of belonging on their way to a degree.”
The program is designed and offered through Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR), and serves business, education, and human resources leaders who want to move their organization beyond compliance and work to build an inclusive and fully aware climate. Sammons indicated that the program will have direct value to the campus.
“I was able to access tool kits and action plan templates that are directly relevant to the professionals who support our students,” Sammons said. “We will be using these adapted tools as our division is committed to this important work.”
Alfred State has been visibly committed to diversity and inclusion for several years. The college’s current strategic plan makes the area a Strategic Priority and lists Inclusion as a Principle of Community.
Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan noted, “Alfred State is dedicated to creating and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all members of our college community. Our senior administrators are consistently pursuing helpful resources and investing in ways that we can enhance our already strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. I applaud Dr. Sammons for his achievement in this area.”