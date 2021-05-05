CUBA — There are several reasons that gardening has become more popular — and whatever the reason, likeminded neighbors at the Cuba Circulating Library are participating in a seed library this season.
“This is our first year,” said Tina Dalton, library director. “We have a variety of heritage and non-GMO seeds, including some from the 1950s. … They come from Seed Savers Exchange. They sell seeds but they donate them too.”
Seed Savers Exchange is an organization that promotes and preserves heritage seeds and attempts to connect people through seed exchanges.
Dalton has wanted to set up a seed library, which was the idea of a trustee, for quite a while. It’s not new to Allegany County — the Alfred Box of Books has one. But finding the time to start a new program takes, well, a lot of time.
“Alfred does it,” Dalton said. “It’s one of those things that I never had time to do, but COVID-19 gave me the time.”
Dalton went to work.
The seeds arrive at the library from Seed Saver in the regular-sized seed packets most are used to seeing. They’re then divided into small pockets of 10-15 seeds each for individual distribution.
Once the seeds were ready, Dalton started advertising the seed library on social media for people to both stop in and get seeds, and to bring some of theirs in as well.
“Someone already brought seeds in,” she said. “Hopefully, people will bring some seeds in at the end of this season for the library.”
Currently at the seed library free seeds can be found for chocolate peppers; white and black cherry tomatoes; cucumbers; eggplant; a large variety of corn; basil; lettuce; greens; sunflowers; squash; and items not usually grown in local gardens, like okra and sorghum.
The seed library is open during regular library hours, which are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Other gardening activities and events are welcome at the library as well.
Grow It Forward Southern Tier NY/NW PA — according to its Facebook page it’s “a group for sharing anything garden/farming related” — will host a seedling swap at the library on May 22.
Meanwhile, Dalton says the library is looking for an old library card catalog to store the seeds and keep them sorted. If anyone knows of one available, or have questions about the seed library, contact the library at (585) 968-1668.