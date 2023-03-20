CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library will host a presentation on one of the most notorious train disasters in United States history by St. Bonaventure University professor Chris Dalton and others at 6 p.m. March 30.
Over the past few months, the St. Bonaventure's History Department and its students, in coordination with the Cuba Library and some of the community’s local historians, have pursued a project to understand how historic events on a national scale can reflect the life and times of people at a more localized level.
In the Cuba Cemetery stands an obelisk which memorializes the life and tragic death of Hiram Chamberlain, who perished in the Ashtabula, Ohio, railway disaster on a blizzardy evening on Dec. 29, 1876. This calamity, now a distant memory of the hazards of early train travel in which 83 people were killed and about 60 injured, once occupied the attention of the entire nation. Even now, the collapse of the Ashtabula Bridge and the plummeting of the Lake Shore & Michigan passenger train to the bottom of the gulch remains one of the deadliest train accidents in American history.
Learn how the Bonaventure students started with Chamberlain’s life and death and expanded their research to place his experiences within events happening at the national level.
This project has been funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.