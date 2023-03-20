CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library will host a presentation on one of the most notorious train disasters in United States history by St. Bonaventure University professor Chris Dalton and others at 6 p.m. March 30.

Over the past few months, the St. Bonaventure's History Department and its students, in coordination with the Cuba Library and some of the community’s local historians, have pursued a project to understand how historic events on a national scale can reflect the life and times of people at a more localized level.

