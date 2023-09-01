CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library was recently awarded $500 of grant funding by the MD20 Lions S.E.E., Inc. to support the purchase of large print books for the library’s collection.
The mission of the Lions Screening Eyes Early program is to decrease childhood blindness through early detection and treatment of the most common vision disorders, insuring that all children of New York State will be able to see their future.
“The Cuba Library is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards the purchase of large print books. Large print books are a valuable resource for those members of our community who are visually impaired or print disabled. Studies have also shown that reading larger text helps build stronger reading skills in young students who are just learning to read. Large print books are a wonderful and invaluable tool that provide both education and entertainment,” said Tina Dalton, library director. “It is the Cuba Library’s mission to serve every member of the community, and we appreciate the Lion’s Club support of these efforts.”
The Lions Club of Cuba was established as a service organization on March 19, 1991 as a faction of International Lions. The Lions Club donates to several area organizations, including CRCS Elementary book program, CRCS PTO, Palmer Opera House, Allegany Association for the Blind and Cuba Holiday Assistance program. This service organization supports these efforts through fundraising throughout the year.
Their annual Steak and Lobster Bake fundraiser will be held at the Cuba Lake Yacht Club on Sept. 9 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are now available for purchase at Cuba Cheese Shoppe, Moonwinks or White Imprints.