CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library announced a year-long arts program with a focus on Native American arts thanks to a state grant.
The Library is one of 10 recipients in Allegany County receiving funds from the Statewide Community Regrants program, a regrant program of the New York State Council for the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.
The library received $4,000 from this grant, which will enable them to bring five Haudenosaunee artists to the Cuba Library to teach a variety of classes. Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. is also supplementing the program with an additional $2,100.
The library has already begun offering beading classes with artist Samantha Jacobs. Samantha will offer one more beading class this year on strawberry pin cushions on June 14-15.
Other Haudenosaunee art classes at the Cuba Library this year include weaving and painting with Penelope Minter, leatherwork with Clifford Redeye, antler carving by Hayden Hayes and storytelling by Perry Ground.
The Community Arts grant will also fund a variety of other classes through this year such as a sound bath with Celine Daily, Brain Dance with Benjamin Berry, dry point etching with Rick Minard and watercolor painting with Theresa Heinz.
“We are so excited to bring these talented artists to the library to share their talents with our community,” said Tina Dalton, library director. “We plan to offer these class either free or at most for $5 per person. It is important to us that we make the classes as accessible as possible, and thanks to this grant and the help of our Friends of the Library, we are able to do so.”
As the classes approach, information about them will be found on the library’s website, Facebook page and monthly newsletter. Sign up to receive the library’s monthly newsletter at www.cubalibrary.org.