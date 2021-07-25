CUBA — Cuba First Baptist will once again offer free backpacks filled with school supplies to children in grades pre-kindergarten through the fifth grade in the Cuba-Rushford Central School District.
Organizers said that after the past year and a half of turmoil, it is the hope that children will return to the classroom. Regardless, they said, "the children in our neighborhoods deserve all the tools available to help with their learning."
Backpacks will be filled with items that are the most requested supplies by a majority of Cuba-Rushford teachers.
Any interested parent or guardian should call (585) 567-2706 or (585) 968-3061 with questions and to register (leave a message if necessary; calls will be returned).
Times will be assigned for an Aug. 14 pickup between 9 a.m. and noon. Registered parents/caregivers can pick up the backpacks at the assigned times in the Fellowship Hall using the Spring Street entrance.
Organizers request that parents bring their children's list (2021-22 school year) so pencil cases and notebooks can be provided to those who need them.
Anyone interested in helping to support this mission can do so financially by sending their donation to the church. Checks should be made payable to: Cuba First Baptist with SCHOOL SUPPLIES in the memo line. Mail to 17 South St., Cuba, N.Y., 14727. Donations can also be dropped off at the church on Tuesday or Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only financial donations can be accepted again this year. The cost of filling the backpacks is approximately $30 each (including the bag).