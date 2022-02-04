CUBA — Those patrons of the Cuba Circulating Library who appreciate the fresh look and the current programs and classes may be surprised to find that the library is actually one of the oldest in the area.
The library, founded in 1872, will celebrate that anniversary all year with events each month.
“We do have many fun things planned this year in celebration of our sesquicentennial celebration,” said Tina Dalton, library director.
This year, the library is also seeking historical items, photos, postcards, etc., that have to do with the library’s history. If have library-related historical items that can be loaned for display, contact Dalton, at cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668.
In that regard, the library is also putting together items for a time capsule to be installed later this year at the library and are asking on the social media sites what item you think should be included.
Library cards are an important gateway to a lot of information that an individual may not be able to access otherwise, and this year, the library is putting a focus on the cards.
“Throughout the year, we are on the hunt to find the oldest library card in Cuba and encourage people to bring their old library cards in to see if theirs might be the one.”
As far as cards, the library has set themselves a goal of providing 150 new cards to those who haven’t been introduced to the library and it’s services and programs.
“Signing up for a library card is free and easy,” Dalton said. “Simply stop by the library with your photo ID and proof of address (you must be 5 years of age or older to get a library card). Your library card will allow you to check out books, DVDs, video games, board games, Wi-hotspots, and much more! Library cards also allow users to access over 25,000 items in our digital collection. Your library card can be used at the Cuba library, or any library in the Southern Tier Library System.”
EACH MONTH, the library will be asking a question and in February, they’d like to know what your favorite book is. (Answer the questions on any of their social media sites or email.)
Other events throughout the year include:
- April — Duck Drop fundraiser. Buy a rubber ducky for $5 each or $10 for three. Ducks will get dropped in Griffin Creek at Willow Bank Park and race to the finish. The first duck to arrive wins $150.
- June 3 — Friends of the Library hold their Cheers, Cheese & Chocolate fundraiser. Join in the fun at the library, sampling area wines and cheeses.
- July 16 — A block party to celebrate the 150th anniversary. Activities will include music, games, activities, vendors and fun for all ages. This free event will feature historical games with Genesee Country Museum, a skit about the founding of the Cuba Library, a petting zoo, entertainment by Doug Rougeux “the Bubbleman,” and music by Creek Bend Band.
- August — Touch-a-Truck and of Summer Reading Party, a celebration of all our community helpers, including fire department, police, ambulance and many others! Kids can explore the trucks and learn more about these community heroes.
- December — Time capsule installation.