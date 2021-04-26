OLEAN — As COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains.
As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane, and will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 1-15
Cattaraugus County
Conewango Valley, May 10, 3-8 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road
Franklinville, May 7, 1-6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
Olean, May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
Olean, May 10, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
Olean, May 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive.
West Valley, May 5, 1-6 p.m., St John’s Catholic Church-Bingham Hall, 5381 Depot St.
Allegany County
Cuba, May 6, 1-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
Friendship, May 12, 1-6:30 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 E. Main St.
Scio, May 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Town of Scio, 4335 County Road 10.
Wellsville, May 6, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.