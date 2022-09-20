BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health will provide the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters at clinics beginning Saturday.
As in the past, COVID-19 vaccines are free. The future COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic schedules will be published shortly with additional dates/times/locations in October.
The following New Yorkers are eligible for the COVID-19 bivalent booster doses:
• New Yorkers ages 12 and older are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster dose at least 2 months after their previous booster dose or 2 months after completing their initial primary vaccine series.
• New Yorkers ages 18 and older are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster dose at least 2 months after their previous booster dose or 2 months after completing their initial primary vaccine series.
Upcoming vaccine clinics in the county include:
• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., NYSDOH at Cuba Cultural Center. Pfizer & Moderna 1st and 2nd dose, and boosters. Register at www.vipstarnetwork.com/registration-cuba-cultural-center/
• Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon, ACDOH at Genesee Valley Central School. Obtain some free services at the RAM Clinic then visit us at the ACDOH vaccine booth. Pfizer & Moderna bivalent boosters will be available.
• Thursdays: 1 to 4 p.m., Jones Memorial Hospital. Appointment required, call (585) 596-4114.
If you have any questions, you can contact our office at (585) 268-9250, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention web page to learn more about COVID-19 booster doses and eligibility (www.cdc.gov), or the New York State Department of Health (https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/facts ). Also check with your local pharmacy about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.