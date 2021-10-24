BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County will host its 2021 Annual Meeting Nov. 10 at the Belmont Legion, 29 Schuyler St.
There will be a special presentation by Camila Lage, the dairy management specialist for the SWNY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crop Program, entitled “An Update on Dairy Extension in Allegany County.”
Volunteers and outgoing board members will be recognized. Boxed dinners will be provided by Dawny Jeans for $10 per person. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Elections for new, at-large board members are taking place online this year. To vote and read the candidate bios please visit CCE Allegany’s website at https://tinyurl.com/8c3z66vw. You must be an Allegany County resident, and 18 years or older to vote.
Reservations are required. Call 268-7644 ext 10, or email Kelly Bourne at klb288@cornell.edu.