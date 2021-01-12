ANDOVER — Community Bank's Andover and Canisteo branches are temporarily operating on alternating days.
The Andover branch at 38 S. Main St. is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Canisteo branch is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"Both our Andover and Canisteo branches have been operating on half day hours and by combining branch hours we can ensure our customers have more consistent opportunities to bank with us," Eric Garvin, Community Bank regional manager, said.
In November, the bank closed all branch lobbies and operates solely through available drive-thrus. All branch lobbies, including Andover and Canisteo, remain available by appointment only, including locations with and without drive-thrus.
Additionally, the bank's online, mobile and phone banking options allow customers to bank from home.