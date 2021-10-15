FILLMORE — Community Bank N.A. announces the promotion of Julie Hall to senior district manager.
In her new role, Hall will be responsible for supervising and leading a team of nine managers throughout Allegany and Wyoming counties, as well as another district in Cattaraugus County.
Hall has more than 34 years of experience in the banking industry. She joined Community Bank in 2001 and managed the Fillmore branch. Hall was promoted to district manager of the bank’s Allegany County branches in 2013.
“We are thrilled to see Julie continue her success at Community Bank,” Regional Manager Lisa Allenson said. “Her industry experience, excellent customer service and team-oriented attitude make her a valuable asset to our team.”
Hall graduated from Fillmore Central School in 1987 and majored in business and math. She served as fundraising coordinator for the Fillmore Little League for over 10 years through summer 2018, as is currently a board member of Allegany County Area Foundation.
Hall has been a volunteer firefighter for 30 years in the Fillmore Fire Department, serving as treasurer for 29 years, as well as fire prevention educator and fundraising committee member for those years.
She lives in Fillmore with her husband, Dennis, and has been married for 31 years. Hall has two children, Alec, 21, and Haley, 17, and enjoys golfing and bowling.