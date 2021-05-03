BELMONT — 2021 marks the 57th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty.
This year, ACCORD Corporation, a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 49 years of service helping families throughout Allegany County.
“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact ACCORD Corporation and our network has had on families,” said Lesley Gooch-Christman, executive director of ACCORD Corporation. “Last year alone, we served over 3,000 individuals in Allegany County and over 15 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, and also long-term solutions like education and job placement.”
Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.
“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Gooch-Christman. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Allegany County needs.”
ACCORD Corporation is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. ACCORD’s mission as a Community Action Agency is to believe in the strength, dignity, and potential of all people. We offer access to opportunities, resources, and services to strengthen individuals, families and communities.
They are committed to improving the community’s response to rural poverty and giving a voice to the unheard. To learn more about ACCORD Corporation and the services available, visit accordcorp.org.