Weather Alert

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SUNDAY... ...THIS REPLACES THE WINTER STORM WARNING... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. The heaviest snow will fall across most of southern Erie County, near the Lake Erie shore in Chautauqua County, and extreme northwest Cattaraugus County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Sunday. The heaviest lake effect snow will occur early this morning. The band of snow will then move north of the area for most of today, then lake effect snow will develop again tonight as the band moves southward. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult at times with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. This includes the NY Thruway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. && Experimental content below...do not use operationally; Please see below links for more information on this experiment; http://www.weather.gov/buf/polygon_pdd; http://www.nws.noaa.gov/os/notification/; pns15lake_effect_snowaaa.htm; To view the experimental polygons please see:; http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon; COORD...4280 7804 4307 7811 4302 7848 4288 7889; 4272 7906 4232 7975 4217 7977 4218 7962 4239 7879; 4254 7831; TIME Y20M12D26T0600Z-Y20M12D26T1200Z; COORD...4287 7831 4299 7815 4307 7814 4311 7831; 4303 7865 4292 7891 4281 7890 4258 7929 4256 7926; 4268 7883; TIME Y20M12D26T1200Z-Y20M12D26T1500Z; COORD...4299 7823 4311 7828 4300 7881 4295 7895; 4288 7889 4281 7890 4270 7906 4272 7881 4287 7853; 4289 7834; TIME Y20M12D26T1500Z-Y20M12D26T2100Z; COORD...4277 7822 4294 7813 4298 7827 4295 7843; 4283 7886 4249 7945 4247 7925 4249 7895 4263 7854; 4264 7842; TIME Y20M12D26T2100Z-Y20M12D27T0000Z; COORD...4252 7856 4271 7853 4273 7873 4265 7904; 4253 7939 4232 7975 4223 7976 4229 7945 4230 7925; 4246 7884; TIME Y20M12D27T0000Z-Y20M12D27T1000Z