CUBA — The town and village of Cuba's comprehensive plan committee has prepared a draft of the plan, which is available for public review and comment.
The draft is available online by visiting the following link: https://www.alleganyco.com/departments/planning/reports/. Still in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, limited hard copies of the report are available for public viewing at 15 Water St. and at 17 E. Main St.
If you are interested in receiving a copy of the draft, please request it following the comment procedure outlined below.
Village and town officials note that the plan is a working draft, with minor edits expected as officials move forward, as well as some formatting and other finishing work.
Appendices will be added to the online link, as they are finished. Those items are not expected to change in any way; however, they might change in their listed order and are currently referenced as “Appendix X” for every item.
While the village has worked with consultants in the past to produce economic development plans, the town of Cuba was not previously involved. This time, the municipalities are working together to develop a plan that provided the framework to help reach desired growth and development within both communities.
Barring any major delays, it is expected the plan will be adopted by March.
All requests for draft hard copies, as well as questions or comments, should be directed to Michelle Denhoff, assistant director of Economic Development and Planning for Allegany County at denhoffmm@alleganyco.com.
Title your subject as “Cuba Comprehensive Plan Public Comment." Comments are requested by no later than Jan. 15.