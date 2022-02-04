OLEAN — Increased temperatures and little to no snow are expected for the upcoming week after the second snow event in three weeks blanketed Cattaraugus County.
As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the city wastewater treatment plant had recorded 10 inches of snow over the previous 24 hours with a few more inches falling through the afternoon.
Mayor William Aiello announced that parking restrictions associated with the snow event declared for Thursday would be lifted at 4 p.m. Friday.
While over a foot of snow was recorded in Gowanda, all other locations in Cattaraugus County reported by the National Weather Service saw less than a foot including 10 inches at the county seat in Little Valley.
Meanwhile, in Allegany County, Alfred Station reported 10.5 inches of snow in the 24 hours before 7:30 a.m. Friday, while Whitesville only saw 5.5 inches. Wellsville, Angelica and Houghton reported between 7.5 and 9 inches.
To the north and west of Olean, Springville reported only 4 inches of snow while Arcade saw about 6.5 inches as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Dunkirk received 7.5 inches of snow and Jamestown reported just shy of 10 inches. Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, Bradford reported less than 2 inches of snow while Warren and Coudersport saw between 4 and 5 inches.
Governor Kathy Hochul Friday said the storm system impacted most of the state with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, knocking out power to more than 52,000 customers. Western New York, Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and the North Country received up to a foot or more of snow with several additional inches of snow forecast through Friday afternoon.
Areas in the upper Mid-Hudson and the lower Capital District Regions received up to a half-inch of sleet and freezing rain overnight, as well as a mix of snow. While downstate areas have seen mostly rain, freezing rain is forecast to impact the lower Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions starting this morning and continuing through the evening commute.
“Right now we do believe that the concentration of the weather activity will abate by this evening, which is good,” Hochul said Friday. “But until then, it is going to be literally a day full of freezing rain coming down.”
Hochul said traffic accidents are always subject to one car sliding off and others following, or multi-car accidents, which they’ve seen happen frequently during these winter storm events. She said the best place to be is at home to protect yourself and hopefully be prepared with flashlights.
The cold continues Saturday with a daytime high reaching a frigid 16 and an overnight low down to 2. On Sunday the temperature will warm up to the mid 30s and an overnight low of 18.
The moderate temperatures are expected to continue during the week with highs in the upper 30s and the lows in the teens and 20s. Skies should be mostly sunny early in the week and cloudy heading into next weekend, but no significant precipitation is on the horizon.