Overall enrollment for school districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties held steady in the past year, but long range data is showing a steep decline.
Between the two counties, 18,080 students attended public school districts for the 2020-21 academic year, according to New York State Education Department data reported in June 2021 and released last month.
From the 2019-20 school year — which was interrupted in the last four months by COVID-19 — Cattaraugus County school saw only a .76% decrease in overall enrollments, or 93 students between the county’s 13 districts.
Meanwhile, Allegany County saw a small increase of .56% in overall enrollments between the academic years, or 33 students.
However, looking back at data from a decade ago shows enrollment has not held as steady, especially compared to the U.S. Census reports in 2010 and 2020.
Overall population in Cattaraugus County dropped 4.1% during the decade from 80,343 to 77,042, as reported by the United States Census Bureau. But according to state data, student enrollment in Cattaraugus County dropped 12.9% between June 2011 and June 2021, or a loss of 1,798 students.
Olean City School District only lost 33 students between the previous two school years but enrollment decreased 350 students over the decade, equal to about two entire grade levels.
Allegany-Limestone Central School, however, saw a gain of 24 students between the years, though an overall decrease in 192 students during the past decade.
The county’s smallest district, Randolph Academy, saw a decrease of 155 students to 153 in the past year. The school had 164 students enrolled in 2011.
The county’s largest district, Yorkshire-Pioneer, gained seven students between the school years, bringing its total enrollment to 2,262 in 2021. However, that’s still down 314 students from 2011, about a 12% decrease.
In Allegany County, the overall population dropped 5% from 48,923 in 2010 to 46,456 in 2020, as reported by the Census Bureau. The student enrollment dropped a whopping 16.9% from 2011 to 2021, according to state data, which is 1,200 students.
The county’s largest district, Wellsville Central School, also saw a small increase in enrollment since 2020 — 15 students. But over the past decade, enrollment decreased by 197 students from 1,321, about a 15% loss.
The county’s smallest district, Whitesville Central School, went from 167 enrolled students in 2020 to 160 last year. Those numbers are still a significant decrease from the 288 enrolled in 2011, a staggering 44% loss in student population over the decade.
Statewide, New York’s K-12 public school enrollment has dropped substantially for a second year in a row, for a total decline of 5% since the start of the pandemic.
The same data shows a drop of almost 60,000 students — 2.38 percent of the total student population — in the past year alone. Last year, the schools suffered a similar historically sharp decline in enrollment. Final figures for the 2020-21 school year showed a 2.64 percent drop from 2019-20.
Student enrollment for each school district in 2011, 2020 and 2021 is listed below:
Cattaraugus County
• Allegany-Limestone – 1,282, 1,066, 1090.
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley – 1,001, 868, 825.
• Ellicottville – 575, 608, 589.
• Franklinville – 732, 612, 592.
• Gowanda – 1,305, 1,029, 1,040.
• Hinsdale – 417, 380, 377.
• Olean – 2,287, 1,970, 1,937.
• Portville – 960, 968, 988.
• Randolph – 986, 874, 838.
• Randolph Academy – 164, 155, 153.
• Salamanca – 1,364, 1,293, 1,291.
• West Valley – 332, 198, 201.
• Yorkshire-Pioneer – 2,576, 2,255, 2,262.
Allegany County
• Alfred-Almond – 645, 575, 576.
• Andover – 347, 258, 272.
• Belfast – 366, 338, 332.
• Bolivar-Richburg – 854, 686, 698.
• Canaseraga – 266, 197, 208.
• Cuba-Rushford – 932, 775, 781.
• Fillmore – 698, 652, 658.
• Friendship – 392, 282, 276.
• Genesee Valley – 616, 525, 531.
• Scio – 372, 300, 281.
• Wellsville – 1,321, 1,109, 1,124.
• Whitesville – 288, 167, 160.