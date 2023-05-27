CORTLAND -- Jillian Hlasnick and Mia Hlasnick were named to the 2023 Division III Women's At-Large Academic All-District team for District 3.
The team is selected by College Sports Communicators. In Division III, District 3 encompasses all schools in New York State. The district honorees are eligible for national Academic All-America consideration.
Jillian Hlasnick is a junior business economics major who began the spring semester with a 3.84 GPA. She totaled nine goals and 18 assists in 27 women's hockey games, including the game-winning goal in double overtime in Cortland's Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) semifinal win over Oswego. Mia Hlasnick is a sophomore healthcare management major who entered the spring with a 3.76 GPA. She was named to the All-NEWHL first team this past winter after recording 13 goals and a school single-season record 22 assists for a school record-tying 35 points in 27 games played.
ROCHESTER -- Anna Curtin of Alfred Station, Ethan Blocho of Fillmore, Emily Daciw of Angelica, Leah Simon of Andover, Morgan Sibble of Wellsville, Matthew Droney of Olean, and Emma Fiske of Salamanca were among the graudates at the 96th annual Commencement ceremony at Nazareth College on May 13.
GROVE CITY, Pa. — The following students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester at Grove City College: Andrew Musacchio, Gowanda, N.Y.; Alexa Steighner, Olean, N.Y.; Lydia Szymanski, Westons Mills, N.Y.; and Hannah Taylor, Coudersport.
ROCHESTER — The following area students have been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Nazareth College: Kara Boldt of Delevan, Layla Boyer of Yorkshire, Brooke Decker of Portville, Alexander Good of Wellsville, Chloe Proctor of Olean, Emily Daciw of Angelica, Matthew Droney of Olean, Alicia Fiske of Salamanca, Kaitlyn Graves of Shinglehouse, Pa., Emma Sullivan of Belfast and Grace Stolberg of Cuba.