Boy Scouts council to celebrate Scout Sunday with virtual observance

OLEAN — The Allegheny Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host the Scout Sunday observance via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Scout Sunday celebrates the 12th point of the Scout Law, “A Scout is Reverent.” This year’s observance will include presenters from five faiths: Baha’i, Buddhism, Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
In the past, observances were held in houses of worship across the nation, including those in the local area but, after a successful virtual Scout Sunday last year, AHC decided to continue with the virtual program to showcase the diversity of faiths present in Scouting and to illuminate the many ways a Scout can show reverence, said Nathanial Thornton, Scout Executive.
“Many of our Scouts are back to attending in-person religious services, but the Allegheny Highlands Council still opted to organize a virtual ecumenical service for Scout Sunday 2022,” Thornton explained. “We are very excited to welcome Scouts and Scouters from across the nation, as well as from our five-county service area.”
Thornton noted that the presentation already has registrants from 28 states and Puerto Rico and will include presenters from as far as Uganda.
Presenters who will reflect on “A Scout is Reverent” include:
Stephanie Skandar, of Olean, an international educator and educational consultant in North, South and Central America who founded a bilingual school in Bolivia based on Baha’i principles, on the Baha’i tradition.
Braley Lachner, an Eagle Scout and current Boatswain of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Ship 3821, of Dunkirk, who most recently served as the Camp Merz Tech and Trail Director, on the Buddhist tradition.
Julius Ssebandeke, a Bible teacher at Victory Christian Centre in Ndeeba, Uganda, and a longtime Scouter who is leading a contingent of Scouts from Uganda to AHC’s Camp Merz this summer, on the Christian tradition.
Ezelea Isaacs, a former Scout camp nature director and Elk Lick Scout Reserve Venture Crew Member, and current assistant Scoutmaster of Olean Troop 619, on the Jewish tradition.
Saleh Gamaly, a native of Tanta, Egypt, now a resident of Brooklyn, who served on staff at Philmont Scout Ranch and is active in the International Scouting movement, on the Islamic tradition.
Scouts David Ruskowski, a Life Scout in Olean Troop 621 and Lodge Chief of Ho-Nan-Ne-Ho-Ont Order of the Arrow Lodge 165, and Quinn Flaherty, a member of AHC’s first class of female Eagle Scouts and vice president of communications for the AHC Venturing Officers Association, will reflect on A Scout is Reverent in Youth Moments interspersed in the program.
They will be joined by AHC Board member Dr. Anthony Evans, of Portville; Dr. Douglas Cashing, an Eagle Scout who is the Council Commissioner for AHC, BSA, of Cuba; Robert Breidenstein, newly elected AHC Board President; Michael Kelley, Immediate Past President; Tom Przybylak, AHC Marketing Committee Chair; Shelly Hellier, Assistant Scoutmaster of Olean Troop 621; and Thornton.
The observance is open to the public, but registration is requested to ensure adequate space is available for the event. Registration is at www.alleghenyhighlands.org/events-1/scout-sunday.
The Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA, delivers the Scouting program to youth in five counties – Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua in New York, and Potter and McKean in Pennsylvania.