ALFRED — Several local Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES students were recently honored as top competitors in their fields in the area Skills USA regional competition held at Alfred State College.
The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing and STEM.
Many BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean competed in the annual competition with several of the students placing.
- 1st place: Precision Heavy Equipment Operation – Nick Sorter.
- 1st place: Esthetics – Isabella Sparatta and Zoey Heisel.
CTE Center at Ellicottville
- 2nd place: Crime Scene Investigation – Carson Mohr, Rebecca Covell, Samantha Herbst.
- 1st place: TV Productions – Malachi Galmer and Landen Wyant.
- 1st place: Restaurant Services – Ben Wolfe.
- 2nd place: Criminal Justice – Dylan DiRosa.
- 2nd place: Collision Repair – Madison Collins.
- 2nd place: Job Demo – Izabella Provorse.
- 2nd place: TV Productions – Allie Boser and Rileigh Martin.
- 3rd place: Commercial Baking – Lillianna Peters.
- 3rd place: Restaurant Services – Skylor Green.
CTE Center at Belmont Animal Science Instructor, Cassandra Ploetz, was also named as the Regional Skills USA Advisor of the Year.
CA BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Career and Technical Education Programs, James Schifley, was pleased with the level of participation and the overall performance of student competitors.
“We had many students from our three centers compete in their respective areas, and I was impressed with the level of skill they demonstrated,” he said. “We train our students to be ‘career-ready’ in their fields, and instances like this allow them to put their skills to the test.”
As the regional leader in education services, CA BOCES offers state-of-the-art programs for learners of all ages and abilities as well as cost-effective shared services for 22 component school districts. CA BOCES empowers students to achieve their maximum potential by offering a wide variety of innovative programs and support that include special education, career and technical education, adult and continuing education, technology support and instructional support services.