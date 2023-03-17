BOCES Olean Center

The Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES CTE Center at Olean on Windfall Road.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

ALFRED — Several local Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES students were recently honored as top competitors in their fields in the area Skills USA regional competition held at Alfred State College.

The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

