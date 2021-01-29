BELFAST — Emma Sullivan, a senior at Belfast Central School, is among 719 of the best high school musicians and vocalists in the Northeast named to the NAfME 2021 All-Eastern Honor Treble Chorus.
Emma has participated in New York All-State and area All-State performances during high school career.
The students were selected from 1,150 All-State applicants and ranked by their state presidents to fill five ensembles. The orchestra (165), symphonic band (146), mixed chorus (270), treble chorus (120) and jazz ensemble (18) will participate in a virtual weekend experience March 4-6.
Students will individually record their performances from home, led by their conductor. The recordings will be edited together to produce a virtual ensemble for the concert performance.
The concert will premiere April 23 at 8:30 p.m. during the designated concert hour at the 57th NAfME Eastern Division Virtual In-Service Conference.
Students chosen for the honor are from Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.