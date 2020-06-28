BELFAST — Belfast Central School has announced the fourth-quarter honor roll.
Grade 5: Derek Calanni, Afton Hamer, Johnathan Male, Noah Miller, Grant Preston, Sophia Rehler, Bayleigh Tallman and Emerson Weaver.
Grade 6: Summer Buchholz, Cylie Burrows, Kaytie Cole, Alexa Ely, Logan Estabrook, Monica Harriger, Leon Histed, Rachel Merriam, Abigail Morton, Heather Padden, Lucy Simzer and Zakk West.
Grade 7: Braeden Geyer, Kiara Holmes, Jaizelyn Marcello, Carissa Mura, Dennis Rehler and Morgan Yackeren.
Grade 8: Nevaeh Elliott, Mary Hamer, Tristan Jenkins, Sean Mahon and Jackson Stout.
Grade 9: Zane Cartwright, Anna Drozdowski, Harley Edkin, Emily Elliott, Angelina Fuller, Justin Hill, Angel Jimerson, Jacob Lindo, Brianna Morton and Carter Stout.
Grade 10: Jacob Buchholz, Kendra Giboo, Max Miller, Colton Morgan and Cayla Mura.
Grade 11: Dustin Arnold, Steven Buchholz, Jason Drozdowski, Brianna Elliott, Keltsie Francis, Christopher Fuller, Devin Harriger, Lillian Mahon and Camden Smith.
Grade 12: McKayla Cross, Hunter Enders and Ethan Treusdell.