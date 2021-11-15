BELFAST — A Belfast art teacher is facing five misdemeanor charges stemming from alleged inappropriate touching of a child.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations stationed at the Amity barracks charged Alex T. Minnick, 33, of Retsof, Livingston County, with two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors.
Troopers reported they were notified of a possible incident of inappropriate touching of a child in the town of Belfast. They reported Minnick, a teacher at Belfast Central School, stands accused of inappropriately touching and making comments to a child while in a professional capacity.
According to an archived version of the district’s website, Minnick taught middle and high school art. The page as well as Minnick’s directory information have been removed from the district’s website.
A special board meeting was held Friday afternoon, at which time the board went into executive session for nine minutes to discuss personnel matters before voting unanimously to approve Minnick’s resignation. No other business was conducted at the meeting, according to the board’s minutes.
Minnick was processed at the Amity barracks and released on appearance tickets returnable to the town of Belfast Court.