Area students named to deans’ lists
Several area students were named to academic lists at their colleges or universities.
They include:
- Brianna Barger of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
- Bryn Bennett of Limestone, Keuka College
- Matthew Bliss of Freedom, Adirondack Scholar list, Paul Smith College.
- Grace Dalton of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
- Caroline Ding of Alfred, Tufts University.
- Elizabeth Flores Jr. of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
- Andrew Hilzinger of Bradford, Pa., University of New Hampshire.
- Emily Keltz of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
- Gabriella Sanzo of Allegany, University of Utah.
- Curtis Shaffer of Cuba, Paul Smith College.
- John Tinelli of Franklinville, University of Hartford (Conn.).
- Jacob Wilcox of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
- Carley Williams of Portville, Clarion University.
Graduates included:
Evelyn Russell of Smethport, Pa., bachelor of arts in both English and in history, Lock Haven University.