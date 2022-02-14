Area students named to deans’ lists

Several area students were named to academic lists at their colleges or universities.

They include:

  • Brianna Barger of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
  • Bryn Bennett of Limestone, Keuka College
  • Matthew Bliss of Freedom, Adirondack Scholar list, Paul Smith College.
  • Grace Dalton of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
  • Caroline Ding of Alfred, Tufts University.
  • Elizabeth Flores Jr. of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
  • Andrew Hilzinger of Bradford, Pa., University of New Hampshire.
  • Emily Keltz of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
  • Gabriella Sanzo of Allegany, University of Utah.
  • Curtis Shaffer of Cuba, Paul Smith College.
  • John Tinelli of Franklinville, University of Hartford (Conn.).
  • Jacob Wilcox of Bradford, Pa., Clarion University.
  • Carley Williams of Portville, Clarion University.

Graduates included:

Evelyn Russell of Smethport, Pa., bachelor of arts in both English and in history, Lock Haven University.

