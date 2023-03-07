Four area schools are among the 61 plans approved by the Smart Schools Review Board, totaling $2.25 million in local aid.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that 61 Smart Schools Investment Plans focused on reimagining education in an evolving age and boosting school security have been approved. The $31.4 million in work is funded by the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act

