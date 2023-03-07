Four area schools are among the 61 plans approved by the Smart Schools Review Board, totaling $2.25 million in local aid.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that 61 Smart Schools Investment Plans focused on reimagining education in an evolving age and boosting school security have been approved. The $31.4 million in work is funded by the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act
- Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District will receive $1.41 million in aid, all for high-tech security expenses.
- Gowanda Central School District will receive $117,220 in aid, all for classroom technology.
- Scio Central School District will receive $350,000 in aid, all for high-tech security expenses.
- Wellsville Central School District will receive $373,100 in aid, all for classroom technology.
"Inefficient technology was a huge hurdle during the COVID-19 pandemic — perhaps nowhere more evident than in our schools — and our students' educational and social experiences suffered," Hochul said. "This $31.4 million investment will allow students to access the technology to bring them the opportunity to learn at their own pace while providing interactive experiences both inside and outside of the classroom."
The plans approved by the board were submitted by 57 school districts and one special education school. Projects include $16.6 million for high-tech security, $7.2 million for classroom technology, $7.1 million for school connectivity, and $500,000 for nonpublic schools' classroom technology and school connectivity.
Funding for the program was approved 10 years ago. In 2014, New York State voters approved the $2 billion borrowing plan. Other area school districts previously saw plans approved by the board, as required under the bond act.
High-tech security tools supported by the Smart Schools Bond Act include entry control systems, video systems, and emergency classroom notification systems.
New technology purchases supported by the Smart Schools Bond Act include computer servers, interactive whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, and high-speed broadband and wireless connectivity.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)