ALFRED — Several local CA BOCES students were recently honored as top competitors in their fields at the area Skills USA regional competition held at Alfred State College.
The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
Many CA BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from centers in Belmont, Ellicottville and Olean competed in the annual competition with several of the students placing.
CA BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Career and Technical Education Programs, James Schifley, was pleased with the level of participation and the overall performance of student competitors.
“We had many students from our three centers compete in their respective areas, and I was impressed with the level of skill they demonstrated,” he said. “We train our students to be ‘career-ready’ in their fields, and instances like this allow them to put their skills to the test.”
Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing and STEM.
Center at Belmont
• 2nd place — Animal Careers – Paige Cochran
• 3rd place — T-shirt design for Area 1 — Anastasia Sortore
• Skills Advisors: Cassandra Ploetz, Willie Beardsley
• Chaperone: Bernie Riley
Center at Ellicottville
• 2nd place — Prepared Speech — CJ (Courtney) Parmenter
• 3rd place — Prepared Speech — Taylor Fuller
• 2nd place — Esthetics — Shayla Murphy
• 2nd place — Esthetics model — Rilyn Briggs
• 3rd place — Cosmetology — Olivia Payne
• Skills Advisors: Ed Arnold, Jordan Abdo
• Chaperones: Joe Colligan, Tracy Guntrum
Center at Olean
• 1st place — TV Video Production — Ethan Burdick/Jim Chastain
• 2nd place — CNC Milling — Parker Keenan
• 2nd place — Collision Repair — Maddison Collins
• 2nd place — Extemporaneous Speech — Scarlet Sorvillo
• 3rd place — Restaurant Services — Ben Wolfe
• Skills Advisors: Brianna Eaton, Todd McLaughlin
• Chaperones: Amber Christensen, Cory Nedell