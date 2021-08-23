WELLSVILLE — New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting procurement needs and creating meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities, provided a loan of $30,000 to the Arc Allegany-Steuben through its COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program.
The $30,000 allowed the organization to purchase five Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic systems. This disinfection tool uses electrostatic technology when sprayed to wrap around a surface to disinfect/sanitize. It is the only device approved by the FDA for inactivation of the coronavirus and neutralizes the threat of bacteria, cold, flu, measles, MRSA and foodborne illnesses in less than two minutes.
Arc Allegany-Steuben has been using these systems for NYSID contracts in which people with disabilities clean different state and local government locations.
“Our business operations in Bath and Wellsville were adversely impacted by COVID-19 in terms of lost revenues, suspension/cancellation of some sub-contract work, and more importantly, decreased employment for individuals with disabilities,” said Christopher Koehler, director of business operations for the Arc Allegany-Steuben. “The NYSID COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program enhanced our cleaning capabilities on our current NYSID contracts and allowed us to market this innovative disinfection system throughout the region. The result was job creation for individuals with disabilities in Allegany and Steuben Counties.”
The COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program was a special NYSID program for their members that were adversely impacted by the pandemic in terms of lost revenues, and most importantly, lost weekly working hours for individuals with disabilities. One in five individuals with disabilities were displaced from their jobs by COVID-19 this past year.
“The pandemic hit everyone hard, but especially non-profit organizations that rely on donations from the public and grants/funds from the private and public sector,” said Maureen O’Brien, president & CEO of NYSID. “We are glad we were able to provide the Arc Allegany-Steuben economic relief that furthers our mission of advancing employment and opportunities for individuals with disabilities in New York State.”
To learn more about NYSID and its employment impact on individuals with disabilities, contact Susan Bardack at susan@buzzmediasolutions.com