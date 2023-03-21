CUBA — Village of Cuba officials reported election results from Tuesday’s polling.
Jim Barnes, a Republican, was elected as the new mayor of the village of Cuba, replacing Michele Miller who declined to run for another term. Barnes received 22 votes on the Republican line and 19 on the Democratic line.
Thomas Taylor and Elizabeth Miller were elected to two-year terms on the village board. Taylor received 41 votes — 25 on the Republican line and 16 on the Democratic line. Miller received 40 votes — 22 on the Republican line and 18 on the Democratic line.
Belmont, Bolivar and Richburg village officials did not report election results by press time.