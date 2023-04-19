FRIENDSHIP — A pair of pill drops will be held in Allegany County on Saturday.
In conjunction with National Drug Takeback Day, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Partners for Prevention in Allegany County will hold pill drops from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Friendship Fire Department, 7 Depot St.; and the Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S. Main St.
Organizers said all medications and needles/sharps will be accepted, completely confidential with no questions asked. Keep medications and needles/sharps in some type of container. All collected medications are taken to an incinerating location that makes them inert.
For more information visit https://ppaccentral.org/pilldropevent/ or call (716) 548-0555.