BELMONT — If you love or hate your broadband service, you now have the opportunity to answer a survey and comment at one of eight virtual hearings held in the next few weeks.
The NYS Department of Public Service (DPS) is mapping broadband infrastructure across the state and Allegany County is asking for public input to understand what's happening in the area.
"As of today only 140 households/addresses out of over 17,000 in Allegany County have filled out the broadband survey. The survey closes mid-March," said H. Kier Dirlam, director of planning for Allegany County.
The Broadband Assessment Survey is a tool being utilized by the DPS to study the reliability and affordability of highspeed broadband infrastructure.
The survey takes 5-7 minutes to complete and will assist the agency is more accurately reporting on where broadband infrastructure exists and where it does not.
By visiting www.empiresatebroadband.com or calling (855) 692-2627 by March 18, you can take a survey online or ask for a copy to be mailed to you.
Eight virtual public hearings will be held between Feb. 23 and March 3 via webex. A schedule of dates, times, usernames and passwords is available at
https://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/MatterManagement/CaseMaster.aspx?MatterCaseNo=21-02182&CaseSearch=Search and click on "Notice of Public Statement Hearings Inviting Public Comments."
To register electronically, you must pre-register by visiting www.webex.com by 5 p.m. on the day before the hearing in question. Click “join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen, enter the appropriate event number and provide all requested information.