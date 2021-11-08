BELMONT — Another COVID-19 death and triple-digit case counts were reported in Allegany County over the weekend.
One new death was reported by the state Department of Health among county residents, bringing the total to date to 106. State officials reported 66 deaths occurred at state-licensed facilities in the county, indicating about 40 had occurred at facilities in other counties.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 143 new cases on Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 5,271. Those figures include new cases since Friday.
As of Monday afternoon, 676 active quarantines or isolations were in effect. To date, 16,887 such orders have been issued.
For the week ending Sunday, 280 cases were reported — up from 248 the week ending Halloween and 116 the week ending Oct. 24. About 1.3% of all county residents have tested positive in the past three weeks. Three deaths were reported in the last week, down from five the week before.
The town of Amity reported the most cases — 38 over the past week — followed by 36 in the town of Wellsville and 32 in the town of Belfast. Ten of the 29 towns in the county reported double-digit case counts over the past week, while seven reported no cases.
Since Aug. 20, 322 of the roughly 1,600 cases reported have been among fully vaccinated individuals, or 20.2% of all reported cases.
TO DATE, 44.1% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine dose. The county is one of two — the other being Tioga County — to have under a 50% rate. Statewide, 71.9% of residents have received at least one dose, and three counties — Nassau, New York and Queens counties — have rates above 80%.
Like when counting residents with at least one dose, the county is also last in the state for those who are fully vaccinated — 39.4% as of Monday. Across the state, 65.3% of residents have received a completed vaccine series, including 77.1% of adults.