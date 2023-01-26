BELMONT — An Alfred-area family was honored this week for their services to the community.
BELMONT — An Alfred-area family was honored this week for their services to the community.
The Allegany County Legislature started their meeting Wednesday in recognition of Judson and Mary Stearns.
Judson “Jud” Stearns is a 1973 graduate of Alfred-Almond Central School, while Mary is a 1973 graduate of Andover Central School and a 1975 graduate of Alfred State College.
The resolution highlights the decades-long contributions of the husband and wife team. Mr. Stearns has served as a member of the Alfred Station Fire Company for 49 years,acting as Chief, President, Treasurer, and Steward during that time. He has also served 42 years as a member of the Allegany County Fire Advisory Board, and as Board representative to the Allegany County Public Safety Committee. Mrs. Stearns was a member of the Fire Company’s Auxiliary for fifteen years. Mrs. Stearns has distinguished herself as a champion of child and adult literacy, serving on the Alfred Box of Books Board of Directors, Friends of the Alfred Box of Books Library, and the Alfred-Almond Central School “Book-It” Reading Program. Both have served their communities in municipal government.
Mrs. Stearns sat upon the Alfred Town Board from 2009-2017. In 1992, Mr. Stearns was appointed to the Town of Alfred Zoning Board of Appeals and served for 25 years.
The Stearns have devoted a combined 70 years to volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America And have served in nearly all available positions at the local, district, and council level. Mr. Stearns is a former scoutmaster of Troop 19 in Alfred and current cubmaster of Pack 1026 in Almond. Mrs. Stearns, in addition to her local service, has served as Five Rivers Council Training Chair, District Day Camp Director, and District Committee Member. Both are recipients of the Thunderbird District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver award, the highest council level recognition awarded to adult volunteers.In business, Mr. and Mrs. Stearns have operated Stearns Poultry Farm, a third-generation agricultural and retail food operation in Alfred Station for nearly 50 years.Their chicken barbeque is a beloved favorite for summertime picnics and fundraisers.
The resolution was presented to the Stearns by District V Legislators Janice Burdick, Philip Curran, and Board Chairman W. Brooke Harris. Burdick applauded the pair’s contributions to their community.
“We’re so happy to be able to recognize Jud and Mary for their many years of volunteer service,” Burdick said. “Allegany County is a great place to live because of its people, and the Stearns’ commitment to their community is an example for us all to follow.”
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)
