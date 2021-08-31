BELMONT — COVID-19 case counts have more than doubled in the last week, Allegany County health officials announced Tuesday.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported Tuesday 61 cases were reported in the week of Aug. 23-29 — up from 25 the week ending Aug. 22 and 26 the week ending Aug. 15. As of Monday, according to the county’s tracking website, 57 cases were active.
To date, 3,763 cases have been reported by the county, and 3,646 recoveries have been reported.
Officials also reported 131 people were in active quarantine on Sunday, with 13,509 such orders issued to date.
County officials discontinued daily updates in July as numbers dropped to single digits per day. According to data released by state officials during the last week, case counts in the county were in the double digits most days.
To date, 89 deaths of county residents have been reported by the state Department of Health. The state has only published data on deaths occurring in state-licensed facilities like hospitals or nursing homes, but does not include deaths at home or in other circumstances. Total death counts have been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control, according to state officials, with the CDC’s statewide total about 12,000 deaths higher than that reported by the state.
State health officials reported via the state vaccine tracker website that 40.2% of Allegany County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 47.7% of adults. Officials also reported 37.6% of residents have a completed vaccine series.
The rate remains the lowest in the state. Across the state, NYSDOH officials report 64.9% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 77% of adults. Officials also reported 58.5% of the population has received a completed series, including 69.9% of adults.
For information on upcoming vaccine clinics, visit /www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information.