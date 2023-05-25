BELMONT — The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported the following cases were heard in court this week:
Jessica L. Morrison of Wellsville appeared in court Wednesday after being indicted by a grand jury on the charges of second-degree arson, a class B felony; and first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief, class D felonies. The charges stem from a fire at 46 Broad St. in Wellsville earlier this month. was indicted Morrison will be arraigned on the indictment in Allegany County Court at a later date.
Gabriel A. Babbitt of Wellsville was convicted Thursday of second-degree assault. Babbitt admitted she committed an assault on Aug. 21, 2022 with a pair of scissors. Babbitt will be sentenced on Aug. 3 and faces a state prison sentence.
Cody Hogue of Belmont was sentenced Thursday to 1-3 years in state prison for a conviction of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Nov. 17 break-in at Hanson Farms in Belmont.