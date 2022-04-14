BELMONT — At its March meeting, the Allegany County Area Foundation reviewed several grant applications and was pleased to make grants to these local organizations.
ACAF awarded $2,500 to Genesee Valley Central School in support of this fall’s Remote Area Medical Clinic. Last year’s event provided over 300 guests a variety of free medical, dental and vision care. The clinic is slated for Sept. 24 and 25. Keep an eye on local news sources for information on schedule, services and volunteer needs.
The Friendship and Genesee libraries will receive $250 and $1,000, respectively. Friendship Free Library grant supports the startup this spring of a Subscription Box program, which will complement the libraries popular craft kit program.
The Genesee Library grant will support the purchase of an air conditioning unit and the addition of bookshelves to hold the library’s growing juvenile collection. The AC unit will serve library visitors and staff, and patrons who may need a place to stay cool on our hottest summer days. The new bookshelves will be constructed by a local craftsman.
The Foundation also awarded $1,482 to the Pioneer Oil Museum to help with costs related to flood damage, including replacement of materials and site remediation. The Museum’s Hahn and Schaffner site was hit by flooding in July 2021, and again by ice dam-related floods in February.
Support for the Friendship Library came from the Foundation’s Walter Taber Fund, while the Museum received funds through the Foundation’s Bob Christian Fund and Allegany Fund. All other grants were supported by the Allegany Fund.
To learn more about supporting or establishing a fund, contact Bruce Campbell at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.